Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.