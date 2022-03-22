Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.