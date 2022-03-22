Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,012 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

