Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Wix.com stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.