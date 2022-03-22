Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $326,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPeng by 75.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 160.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

