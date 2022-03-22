Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE:INN opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $8,817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 426,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.