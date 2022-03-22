Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

