SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.