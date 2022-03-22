Swap Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $191,097.46 and $451.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,986,318 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

