Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $57.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,282,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.