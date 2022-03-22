Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 2,070,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,042. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.