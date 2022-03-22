Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $376.70 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $376.70 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00288555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,744,857 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.