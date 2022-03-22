TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Tops $0.0032

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07041458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.90 or 1.00092263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042309 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

