TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.87. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 33,713 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 159.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TAL Education Group by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 2,455,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

