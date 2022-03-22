Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.83.

TLIS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,293,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Talis Biomedical by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

