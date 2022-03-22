TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $56.06. 2,239,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,147. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

