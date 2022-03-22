TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TC Energy stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.06. 2,239,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

