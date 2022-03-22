Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target Cut to €0.23 by Analysts at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

