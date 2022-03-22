Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 8th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

