Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla stock opened at $921.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $894.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $938.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.