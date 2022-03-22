Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $894.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.