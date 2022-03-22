Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $921.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $894.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.79. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

