Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,480,720.71 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $166.66. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.