Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 168.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.