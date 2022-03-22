The Bidvest Group Limited (BDVSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Separately, Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

