The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.76. 319,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.