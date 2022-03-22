The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.72. The stock had a trading volume of 197,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

