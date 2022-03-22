The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,430,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660,600. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

