The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

ENSG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $803,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

