The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
ENSG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $803,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
