The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $153.94 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

