The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.14.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,231. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $702.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

