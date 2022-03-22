The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 2.21.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

