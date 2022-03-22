The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.62. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.69 million and a PE ratio of 52.22.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.