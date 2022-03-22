The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,626,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $128.01 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.