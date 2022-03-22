The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.94

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.94 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.82). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82), with a volume of 226,112 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £646.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.