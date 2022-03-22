The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

