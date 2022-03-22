Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 4,209 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. 5,909,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

