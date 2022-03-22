Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $274,724.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

