Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.