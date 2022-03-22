TokenPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70,277.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $689,369.70 and approximately $70,277.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,683.74 or 0.99723970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

