Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
TNXP stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
