Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TNXP stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

