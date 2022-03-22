Topdanmark A/S Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
