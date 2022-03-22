Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.12 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $45.06 or 0.00105772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $49.55 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.33 or 0.07052715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.56 or 0.99798939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042555 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

