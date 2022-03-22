Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of CURV opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

