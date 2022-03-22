TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

