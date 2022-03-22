TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

