Tredegar Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tredegar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.