Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
