Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

