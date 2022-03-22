Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

