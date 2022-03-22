TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.