Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of STT opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.